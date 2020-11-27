Denton County Reports 305 COVID-19 Cases Friday; 311 Cases Added in Collin County, 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported 305 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 311 more cases of the virus along with three more deaths.

Of the 305 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 226 are active while 79 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 23,094 with 17,504 estimated recoveries and 5,442 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 311 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 24,882.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 21,811 estimated recoveries through Thursday, 2,823 active cases and 248 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: