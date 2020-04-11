Denton County Reports 3 Coronavirus-Related Deaths; 20 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials reported three coronavirus-related deaths Saturday -- all among residents of the same Denton long-term care facility -- bringing the Denton County total to 13 COVID-19 deaths.

One of the individuals was a woman in her 60s, another was a woman over 80 years old and the third was a man over 80 years old, according to Denton County Public Health.

"The loss of these three lives is almost beyond words as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in our county," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with each of their families as they cope with the deaths of their loved ones."

The three people lived at the Denton Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Center, the county said.

"DCPH is taking the unprecedented step of announcing the name of the facility to ensure transparency for the public in light of today’s deaths," director of Denton County Public Health Dr. Matt Richardson said. "We have been communicating with the more than 100 facilities across Denton County to ensure they have the necessary resources for the safety of their residents and staff."

In addition to the three deaths, Denton County Public Health also reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county total to 474.

Of the new cases, nine are in Denton, two are in Carrollton, two are in Carrollton and two are in unincorporated parts of Denton County. There is one new case each in Double Oak, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco and Little Elm, according to Denton County Public Health.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.