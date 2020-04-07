coronavirus

Denton County Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 366

Seven people have died due to coronavirus in Denton County

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

Health officials announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 366.

Of the new cases, nine are in Denton and four are in unincorporated parts of the county. There are three each in The Colony and Little Elm; two each in Corinth, Dallas, Flower Mound and Frisco; and one each in Carrollton and Justin.

Denton County Public Health did not report any new cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 50 residents and 43 employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

