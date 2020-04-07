Denton County Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 366

Health officials announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 366.

Of the new cases, nine are in Denton and four are in unincorporated parts of the county. There are three each in The Colony and Little Elm; two each in Corinth, Dallas, Flower Mound and Frisco; and one each in Carrollton and Justin.

Denton County Public Health did not report any new cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 50 residents and 43 employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus.