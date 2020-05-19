Denton County Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Will Offer Drive-Thru Testing Friday

Health officials reported Tuesday 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, more than half of which are in Lewisville.

Of the 28 new cases, 15 are in Lewisville and six are in Denton. There are two new cases each in Carrollton and The Colony, and one each in Dallas, Frisco and unincorporated Denton County.

The countywide total stands at 1,116, with 571 recoveries and 28 COVID-19-related deaths.

Denton County Public Health will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Trophy Club Town Hall Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents are eligible for testing if they have had symptoms of the new coronavirus within the previous seven days. All essential employees are also eligible.

To pre-register for a test, residents can call 940-349-2585.

