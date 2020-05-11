coronavirus

Denton County Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19, Will Offer Drive-Thru Testing Friday

The testing site will be at Braswell High School in Aubrey and run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Denton County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county total to 946.

Denton County Public Health also reported 18 new recoveries, raising that number to 458 in the county.

Of the 24 new cases, 11 are in Lewisville and there are four each in Denton and unincorporated parts of the county. There is one new case each in Carrollton, Corinth, Flower Mound, Sanger and Trophy Club.

The county has reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

Denton County Public Health will offer a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Braswell High School in Aubrey on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The school is at 26750 E. University Drive.

To be tested, residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 and have shown symptoms of COVID-19 within the last seven days.

People who work in critical infrastructure will also be eligible for testing, according to Denton County Public Health.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

coronavirusDenton CountyAubreybraswell high school
