Denton County Reports 24 New Cases of COVID-19, Will Offer Drive-Thru Testing Friday

Health officials in Denton County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county total to 946.

Denton County Public Health also reported 18 new recoveries, raising that number to 458 in the county.

Of the 24 new cases, 11 are in Lewisville and there are four each in Denton and unincorporated parts of the county. There is one new case each in Carrollton, Corinth, Flower Mound, Sanger and Trophy Club.

The county has reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

Denton County Public Health will offer a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Braswell High School in Aubrey on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The school is at 26750 E. University Drive.

To be tested, residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 and have shown symptoms of COVID-19 within the last seven days.

People who work in critical infrastructure will also be eligible for testing, according to Denton County Public Health.

