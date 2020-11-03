Denton County Reports 220 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; State Adds 61 Cases in Collin County, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported another 220 COVID-19 cases Tuesday with no new deaths to report since Saturday. In Collin County, the state health department added 61 more cases along with another death.

Of the latest 220 cases in Denton County, 140 are active while the remaining 80 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 17,435 with 14,178 estimated recoveries and 3,119 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 61 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,905.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 17,667 estimated recoveries through Monday and 190 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.