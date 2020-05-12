coronavirus

Denton County Reports 22 New Cases of COVID-19; County Total at 968

Denton County Public Health has reported 523 total recoveries from COVID-19

Health officials in Denton County reported 22 additional cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 968.

Denton County Public Health also reported 523 total recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 65 over Monday.

Of the 22 new cases, six are in Lewisville and five are in Dallas. There are three new cases in unincorporated parts of the county, two each in Carrollton, Frisco and Ponder and one each in Denton and Krum.

Denton County Public Health will offer a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Braswell High School in Aubrey on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The school is at 26750 E. University Drive.

To be tested, residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 and have shown symptoms of COVID-19 within the last seven days.

People who work in critical infrastructure will also be eligible for testing, according to Denton County Public Health.

