Denton County Reports 217 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 773 Cases, 7 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 773 cases and seven deaths in Collin County.

Of the 217 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 186 are active. The countywide total for cases stands at 49,816 with 34,595 estimated recoveries.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73.4% occupied with 207 available beds. ICU's are at 96.7% occupancy with three available ICU beds.

The county health department also reported 111 of 270 ventilators were occupied. As of Saturday, the county reported 166 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 51 of whom are in the ICU.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information. You can also call 940-349-2585

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 773 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 58,532.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 53,397 estimated recoveries through Saturday and 525 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the seven most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 513 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.