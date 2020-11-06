Denton County Reports 214 COVID-19 Cases Friday; State Adds 221 Cases in Collin County, 2 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported another 214 COVID-19 cases Friday with no new deaths to report since Oct. 31. In Collin County, the state health department added 221 more cases along with another two deaths.

Of the latest 214 cases in Denton County, 153 are active while the remaining 61 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 18,056 with 14,581 estimated recoveries and 3,337 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway in Little Elm. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 221 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 19,701.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 18,154 estimated recoveries through Friday and 198 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.