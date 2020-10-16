Denton County Reports 212 COVID-19 Cases Friday, Another Death; DSHS Adds 163 Cases, 1 Death to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported another COVID-19 death along with the addition of 212 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday as the state added another 163 cases to Collin County's total along with another death there.

The latest death reported in the county was that of a man in his 60s who lived in unincorporated southwest Denton County. The death brings the county's total to 117 since March.

“As we report the loss of another community member’s life today, we ask that you keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who earlier this week told NBC 5 he also tested positive for the virus. “As many have returned to regular activities, we urge you to continue practicing recommended safety precautions to reduce the chances of spreading or becoming exposed to COVID-19.”

Of the latest 212 cases in Denton County, 174 are active while the remaining 38 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 15,009 with 12,565 estimated recoveries and 2,327 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 163 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 16,751.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,806 estimated recoveries through Friday and 169 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.