Denton County Reports 209 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Tuesday; State Adds 147 Cases in Collin County, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported another 209 COVID-19 cases Tuesday with four new deaths, the first since Oct. 31. In Collin County, the state health department added 147 more cases of the virus along with another death.

The four latest victims of the virus in Denton County include a man in his 50s from Lewisville, a man in his 80s from The Colony, a woman in her 50s from Lewisville and a man in his 60s from Denton.

“Please share your thoughts and prayers with these four community members’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must continue to practice physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing or sanitizing hands frequently to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

Of the latest 209 cases being reported in Denton County, 96 are active while the remaining 113 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 18,599 with 15,014 estimated recoveries and 3,443 estimated active cases.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 13 at the North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 147 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 20,460.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 18,700 estimated recoveries through Tuesday and 201 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.