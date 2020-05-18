Denton County Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,088.
Denton County Public Health reported eight additional recoveries, raising that number to 565.
Five of the new cases are in Denton, four are in Lewisville and three are in unincorporated Denton County. There are two new cases each in Carrollton and Little Elm and one each in The Colony, Fort Worth and Lake Dallas, according to Denton County Public Health.
There have been 28 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Denton County.
