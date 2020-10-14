Denton County Reports 182 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, DSHS Adds 104 Cases, 1 Death to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 182 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Wednesday as the state added another 104 cases to Collin County's total along with another death.

Of the latest 182 cases in Denton County, 159 are active while the remaining 23 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

No new deaths were reported by the county Wednesday, so the total number of victims associated with the virus remains at 116.

The countywide total for cases stands at 14,654 with 12,351 estimated recoveries and 2,187 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 16 at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. To preregister, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 104 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 16,488.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,629 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 167 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.