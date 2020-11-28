Denton County Reports 182 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 684 Cases Added in Collin County, 4 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 684 more cases of the virus along with four more deaths.
Of the 182 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 143 are active while 39 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 23,276 with 17,605 estimated recoveries and 5,523 estimated active cases.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.
Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Collin County
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 684 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 25,566.
To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 22,443 estimated recoveries through Saturday, 2,871 active cases and 252 deaths attributed to the virus since March.
The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.
COVID-19 Resources
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.