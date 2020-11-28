Denton County Reports 182 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 684 Cases Added in Collin County, 4 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 684 more cases of the virus along with four more deaths.

Of the 182 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 143 are active while 39 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 23,276 with 17,605 estimated recoveries and 5,523 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 684 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 25,566.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 22,443 estimated recoveries through Saturday, 2,871 active cases and 252 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: