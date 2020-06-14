Denton County Reports 17 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Denton County reported 17 additional cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, raising the countywide total to 1,736.

Denton County Pubic Health has reproted 942 recoveries from COVID-19 and 36 deaths in those who have contracted the virus.

The new cases Sunday were reported in Carrollton, The Colony, Denton, Lewisville, Little Elm, Shady Shores and unincorporated parts of the county.

Denton County Public Health will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the University of North Texas Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site will be at UNT's Union Circle parking garage, at 350 S. Welch Street.

To be eligible for a test, residents must have been symptomatic within the previous seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for a test. Residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. For more information, click here.