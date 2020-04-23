Denton County Reports 17 New Cases of COVID-19; County Total at 661

Health officials in Denton County reported 17 additional cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, raising the countywide total to 661.

Denton County Public Health also announced 56 new recoveries in the county, bringing the number of recoveries to 319.

One additional staff member at the Denton State Supported Living Center tested positive, bringing the number of employees to 18. The number of residents who have tested positive has remained at 54 since April 15.

Of the 17 new cases, four are in unincorporated parts of Denton County and three are in Denton. There are two each in Carrollton and Little Elm, and one each in The Colony, Dallas, Double Oak, Oak Point, Roanoke and Shady Shores.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.