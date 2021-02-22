Denton County Reports 16 Deaths, 991 Cases of COVID-19 Monday; 4 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health reports 16 COVID-19 deaths and an additional 991 new cases of the virus Monday, their first report in more than a week after being delayed during last week's winter storms.

The county said the latest deaths included the following victims:

A male over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

A male over 80 who was a resident of Inspired Living in Lewisville

A female over 80 who was a resident of Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Dallas

A female over 80 who was a resident of Summertime House in Lewisville

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of The Colony

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Bethesda Gardens Frisco

“As we report these 16 deaths due to COVID-19, we ask for you to please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though we are vaccinating more individuals weekly, we should all continue to wear masks, socially distance, and wash and sanitize hands frequently to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

According to the county health department, there were 128 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a decrease of 18 patients from last week's high, and that number includes 36 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% Monday, leaving 225 total beds available for future patients, including four beds in ICUs. The ICUs are 96% occupied and 43% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 991 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 892 are active while 99 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 61,156 with 48,805 estimated recoveries and 11,953 estimated active cases.

“We’re seeing both continued COVID-19 transmission, as well as a backlog of reports stemming from the winter weather challenges last week,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “DCPH will be reporting new cases daily to include those from prior weeks, but our website will also continue to note the onset date of illness, highlighting the active case trends. This pandemic news is improving, but it’s not over.”

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is currently operating a large-scale vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus. Due to last week's weather, the hub at TMS will not open this week until Wednesday.

