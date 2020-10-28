Denton County Reports 155 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 4 Deaths; State Adds 132 Cases in Collin County, 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported another 155 COVID-19 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Wednesday along with four more deaths. In Collin County, the state health department added 132 more cases along with three more deaths.

Of the four deaths reported in Denton County Wednesday, three were residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care of Frisco, including a man in his 70s and two women both in their 80s. The fourth victim was a resident of Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care in Denton. Since March, 127 Denton County residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

“As we report the deaths of four additional Denton County residents today, we ask everyone to please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue following public health recommendations to protect your family, friends, and yourself.”

Of the latest 155 cases in Denton County, 108 are active while the remaining 47 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 16,592 with 13,592 estimated recoveries and 2,873 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 30 at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street, in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any new information about cases, deaths or recoveries for Collin County on Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 132 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,015.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 17,019 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 180 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.