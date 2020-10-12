Denton County Reports 151 COVID-19 Cases Monday, DSHS Adds 74 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 151 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Monday as the state added another 74 cases to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 151 cases in Denton County, 130 are active while the remaining 21 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 113 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Oct. 7.

The countywide total for cases stands at 14,347 with 12,235 estimated recoveries and 1,999 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1641 W. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. To preregister, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 74 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Monday, bringing the county's total to 16,282.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,455 estimated recoveries through Monday and 166 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.