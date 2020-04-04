Denton County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 288

Health officials in Denton County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 288.

None of the 15 cases reported Saturday were at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 50 residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus -- the largest cluster of cases in Texas.

Of the new cases there are three each in The Colony, Dallas and Frisco, two in Little Elm and one each in Carrollton, Double Oak, Flower Mound and an unincorporated section of Denton County.

Denton County reported seven new recoveries Saturday, bringing the number of people in the county who have recovered from the virus to 67.