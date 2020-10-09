Denton County Reports 145 COVID-19 Cases Friday, DSHS Adds 83 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 145 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday as the state added another 83 cases to Collin County's total.

The county has reported 113 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 14,138 with 12,094 estimated recoveries and 1,931 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 83 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday, bringing the county's total to 15,213.

The state also reported one additional death in Collin County, bringing the total to 162.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,213 estimated recoveries through Friday.