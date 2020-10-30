Denton County Reports 143 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 2 Deaths; State Adds 115 Cases in Collin County, 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported another 143 COVID-19 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday along with the deaths of two more people at a Frisco memory care assisted living center. In Collin County, the state health department added 115 more cases along with three more deaths.

Both of the deaths reported in Denton County Friday were women who were in their 80s who were residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care of Frisco. Since March, 130 Denton County residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of these two women who passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we go into the holiday weekend, we want to remind individuals to follow the public health recommendations of mask-wearing and handwashing to protect themselves and others.”

Of the latest 143 cases in Denton County, 100 are active while the remaining 43 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 16,861 with 13,735 estimated recoveries and 2,994 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Bakersfield Park at 1201 Duncan Lane in Flower Mound. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any new information about cases, deaths or recoveries for Collin County on Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 115 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,362.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 17,123 estimated recoveries through Thursday and 184 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.