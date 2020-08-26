Denton County Reports 138 New Cases Wednesday; Collin County Adds 23 Cases

Denton County Public Health reported 138 cases of the virus along with no new deaths Wednesday while Collin County adds fewer than two dozen new cases.

With the addition of the latest 138 cases in Denton County, the 7-day average for new cases climbed from 117 cases per day to 122 cases per day Wednesday; the 14-day average increased from 110 cases per day to 113 cases per day.

The county has recorded 98 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 9,406 with 7,199 estimated recoveries and 2,109 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 28. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County Health officials said Wednedsay 23 new cases had been confirmed in their county, bringing the total number of cases since March to 10,474.

The county still has a warning on their dashboard saying they believe their active case count of 4,638 is overstated and that they lack confidence in the data being provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

"DSHS officials have agreed to immediately redirect resources to correct the issue, but have not provided a timeline on when their reports would be corrected," the county said.

The county added no new cases on Tuesday and one new death.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has talked 5,709 estimated recoveries and 105 deaths attributed to the virus since March.