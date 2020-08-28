Denton County Reports 130 New COVID-19 Cases Friday; DSHS Adds 27 to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported 130 cases of the virus Friday while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 27 to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 130 cases in Denton County, 60 are active while the remaining cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The cases increased the 7-day average for new cases from 129 cases per day to 132 cases per day; the 14-day average decreased from 119 cases per day to 118 cases per day.

The county has recorded 100 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 9,875 with 7,737 estimated recoveries and 2,038 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 27 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday, bringing the county's total to 10,812.

The county recently published a warning on their dashboard saying they believe their active case count was overstated and that they lacked confidence in the data being provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Thursday, the state data changed dramatically to show more than 4,600 more recoveries, dropping the active case number to 521 cases. NBC 5 has reached out to county health officials to see if they had more confidence in the latest data from the state, but they have not yet replied.

The number of active cases in the county on Friday increased to 528.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 10,174 estimated recoveries through Friday and 110 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

Details about the latest two deaths announced Friday in Collin County have not been made available.