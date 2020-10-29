Denton County Reports 126 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 3 Deaths; State Adds 232 Cases in Collin County, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported another 126 COVID-19 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday along with three more deaths. In Collin County, the state health department added 232 more cases along with another death.

Of the three deaths reported in Denton County Thursday, two were residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care of Frisco, including a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s. The third victim was a man in his 50s who lived in Denton. Since March, 130 Denton County residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of three community members who passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue following public health recommendations to protect your family, friends, and yourself.”

Of the latest 126 cases in Denton County, 102 are active while the remaining 20 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 16,718 with 13,657 estimated recoveries and 2,931 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 30 at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street, in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Bakersfield Park at 1201 Duncan Lane in Flower Mound. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services did not release any new information about cases, deaths or recoveries for Collin County on Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,247.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 17,123 estimated recoveries through Thursday and 181 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.