Denton County Reports 124 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, State Adds 126 Cases in Collin County, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported another 124 COVID-19 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday while the state health department adds 126 in Collin County along with another death.

Of the latest 124 cases in Denton County, 100 are active while the remaining 24 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 15,722 with 13,041 estimated recoveries and 2,563 estimated active cases.

Denton County reported no new deaths Thursday, so the total holds at 118 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Oct. 23 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Hawaiian Falls at 4400 Paige Road in The Colony. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 126 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday bringing the county's total number of cases to 17,248.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 16,450 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 174 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.