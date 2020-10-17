Denton County Reports 123 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; DSHS Adds 111 Cases, 1 Death to Collin County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County Saturday, of which 96 are active cases.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 15,132 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 58 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 12,623.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, October 20 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges community members to:

• Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported one death and an additional 111 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 16,862.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,881 estimated recoveries through Friday and 169 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.