Denton County Reports 12 Additional COVID-19 Cases

Denton County has reported 914 cases of the coronavirus, 25 deaths and 436 recoveries

Denton County reported 12 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases were reported in Denton, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lewisville and Trophy Club.

No new cases were reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which has had a total of 54 cases.

The new numbers bring the county's total to 914 confirmed cases, of which 436 people have recovered. There have been 25 deaths.

