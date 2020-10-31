Denton County Reports 117 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 6 Deaths; State Adds 273 Cases in Collin County, 2 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported another 117 COVID-19 cases Saturday along with six more coronavirus-related deaths. In Collin County, the state health department added 273 more cases and two deaths.

The deaths reported Saturday by Denton County Public Health included:

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton.

A man over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of The Colony.

A man over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County.

Since March, 138 Denton County residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

"With six additional COVID-19 deaths today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for these community members' families and friends,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. "Please continue physical distancing, wearing your masks, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County."

Of the latest 117 cases in Denton County, 81 are active while the remaining 36 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog. The countywide total for cases stands at 16,978 with 13,809 estimated recoveries and 3,031 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at Bakersfield Park at 1201 Duncan Lane in Flower Mound. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 273 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,635.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 17,325 estimated recoveries through Friday and 186 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.