Denton County Reports 116 COVID-19 Cases Monday

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 116 cases of the virus Monday while the Texas Department of State Health Services added to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 116 cases in Denton County, 106 are active while the remaining 10 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county, which has reported no new deaths since Sept. 8, has recorded 105 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 11,130 with 9,474 estimated recoveries and 1,551 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in The Colony on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Hawaiian Falls at 4400 Paige Road. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton Friday, Sept. 18. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: