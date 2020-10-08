Denton County Reports 110 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, DSHS Adds 109 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 110 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday as the state added another 109 cases to Collin County's total.

The county has reported 113 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 13,993 with 12,019 estimated recoveries and 1,861 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, October 9, 2020 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. To pre-register, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 109 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 15,923.

The state also reported an additional three deaths in Collin County, bringing the total to 161.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 15,091 estimated recoveries through Thursday.