Denton County Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Denton County reported Saturday 11 new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries from the coronavirus.

There are now 1,051 cases of the virus in Denton County, with 28 deaths and 550 recovieres, according to Denton County Public Health.

There are 473 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Seven of the 11 new cases are in Lewisville. There is one new case each in Carrollton, Dallas, Denton and Frisco, according to Denton County Public Health.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.