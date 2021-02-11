Denton County Reports 11 Deaths, 676 Cases of COVID-19 Thursday; 5 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths and an additional 676 new cases of the virus Thursday while adding there are only five available ICU beds in the county.

The county said the latest deaths included the following victims:

A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A male in his 60s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A male in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Corinth

A male over 80 who was a resident of Dallas

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Frisco

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

“Today we are reporting eleven COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads in a statement. “As vaccines roll out, we must all continue to mask up and socially distance to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”

According to the county health department, there were 154 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, a decrease of 12 patients compared to Wednesday, and that number includes 37 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Thursday, leaving 227 total beds available for future patients, including five beds in ICUs. The ICUs are 94% occupied and 51% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Of the 676 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 604 are active while 72 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 59,320 with 44,018 estimated recoveries and 14,928 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is currently operating a large-scale vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

This week's weather forecast has forced organizers to cancel the clinic on Thursday where 3,000 second doses were going to be administered. County officials said Tuesday afternoon that those doses would now be administered on Friday afternoon.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: