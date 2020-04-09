Denton County Records 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 28 New Cases Thursday

Denton County health officials say another 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and that two others have died after becoming infected with the virus.

The number of people infected in Denton County has now reached 426 with nine dead.

The deaths include a Lewisville woman in her 50s and a Lewisville man in his 70s. Both the man and woman are believed to have contracted the virus locally and had been hospitalized for treatment.

“Today, we are saddened to report the loss of two lives in Denton County to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these two individuals and to all who have suffered loss during this pandemic.”

Eads added the county's latest deaths underscored the significance of the stay-at-home mandate and the importance of practicing social distancing on all outings.

"We must work together to flatten the curve," Eads said.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.