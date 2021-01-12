Denton County Public Health Continues Two-Day Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Denton County Public Health is offering two drive-thru vaccination clinics starting Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the CH Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road.

Only individuals who register and then receive a vaccine appointment confirmation email or text message will be vaccinated at Denton County Public Health's drive-thru vaccination clinics, the organization said.

According to Denton County Public Health, the department will continue to utilize the Vaccine Interest Portal as additional vaccine supply is sent in future weeks.

Denton County Public Health said it anticipates receiving an allotment of 3,500 vaccines early next week. Individuals who are not one of the 3,500 to receive the vaccine next week will remain in line for future shipments and Denton County Public Health clinics, the department said.

Under Phases 1A and 1B, health care workers, people who are age 65 and older, and those who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe disease or death will receive priority.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Individuals will be able to stay in their vehicles to receive vaccinations, and they will be asked to wear a mask when interacting with Denton County Public Health staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers at the clinic, Denton County Public Health said.

"I speak on behalf of the entire Denton County Commissioners Court in saying how thankful we are to Gov. Greg Abbott and Dr. John Hellerstedt with DSHS for their decision to allow us the ability to set up vaccine depot centers to ensure our residents get vaccinations as quickly and safely as possible," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "We have been working toward this day for a long time. This announcement is a momentous one for all of us as we move closer to resolving this pandemic."

Anyone who needs assistance with filling out the online form at DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine can call 940-349-2585.

"These are the days so many of us have been waiting for - vaccine availability and more ways to protect the public's health," Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH, said. "We are grateful Denton County community members will have an opportunity to protect themselves and others with more than a mask, distancing, and handwashing."