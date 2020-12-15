Denton County ICUs 91% Occupied; DCPH Adds 863 COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 2 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reports ICUs in the county are 91% occupied Tuesday and that 48% of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 patients. DCPH also announced 863 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with two new deaths.

The two latest victims in Denton County include a woman in her 60s from Lewisville and a man in his 80s from Highland Village.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for these two individuals who have passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The current surge of new cases continues to strain our healthcare system. We ask you to please follow health and safety recommendations to protect yourselves and others.”

Of the 863 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 732 are active while 131 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 31,587 with 22,063 estimated recoveries and 9,357 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72% occupied Tuesday, the same as Monday and a slight increase over a week ago. DCHP said there are 245 available beds, only eight of which are in ICUs. Of those patients in the ICU, 48% are COVID-19 patients.

The county health department also reported 102 of 272 ventilators are occupied. As of Tuesday, the county reported 141 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 41 of those patients are in ICUs.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 18 at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: