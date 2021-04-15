Denton County Health Sets Personal Best, Gives 15,000 COVID-19 Shots in One Day

Denton County Public Health says they delivered a one-day personal-best 14,947 COVID-19 vaccines at their drive-through clinic at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

The nearly 15,000 vaccinations broke all previouis DCPH records and, according to the health department, may set a national record for the most vaccines given at a single clinic in one day.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The previous single-day best, while still impressive, was far fewer with 12,927 vaccinations.

"Today is a monumental day as we provided the highest number of vaccinations since we began operating our hub at Texas Motor Speedway," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "This new record speaks to our ongoing efforts to efficiently get shots in arms. We have a terrific group of volunteers and staff who have helped in this endeavor and we are thankful for all they have done and continue to do."

To date, DCPH has provided over 313,000 vaccinations in Denton County.

DCPH continues to vaccinate people who have appointments and who have registered on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

The vaccines are still not approved for children however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

Waitlists for vaccinations have been established in Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties -- links to sign up are here and below.