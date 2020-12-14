coronavirus

Denton County Down to 4 ICU Beds; DCPH Adds 839 COVID-19 Cases Monday

Denton County reports only four ICU beds available; 43% of the county's ICU patients are COVID-19 patients

Denton County Public Health reports only four ICU beds are available in the county Monday and that 43% of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 patients. DCPH also announced 839 new COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths.

Of the 839 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 686 are active while 153 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 30,725 with 21,521 estimated recoveries and 9,039 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72% occupied Monday, a slight increase over a week ago. DCHP said there are 237 available beds, only four of which are in ICUs. Of those patients in the ICU, 43% are COVID-19 patients.

The county health department also reported 102 of 273 ventilators are occupied. As of Monday, the county reported 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, a tie for the record high; 43 of those patients are in ICUs.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 18 at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

  • Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.

