coronavirus

Denton County COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 9, Woman Hospitalized After Local Exposure

Denton County adds four more cases of COVID-19 to growing Metroplex total

By Frank Heinz

NBC 5 News

Denton County public health officials say four more people have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases so far to nine.

The new positive cases include a woman in her 20s in Lewisville, a woman in her 50s in Lewisville, a man in his 40s in Frisco and a man in his 60s in Denton.

The woman in her 50s is being hospitalized in isolation after contracting the virus locally. The other three patients are isolated at home after contracting the virus while traveling.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 1 min ago

Lime Pauses Scooter Service in Dallas Due to Coronavirus

Elsewhere across the Metroplex Thursday, Tarrant County confirmed 10 new cases, Dallas County confirmed 20 and Collin County confirmed four. Earlier this afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster and ordered all schools, bars and clubs to close until at least April 3 to help stop the spread of the virus.

As of this writing, there are 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDenton CountyLewisvilleDentonFrisco
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us