Denton County COVID-19 Cases Jumps to 9, Woman Hospitalized After Local Exposure

Denton County public health officials say four more people have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases so far to nine.

The new positive cases include a woman in her 20s in Lewisville, a woman in her 50s in Lewisville, a man in his 40s in Frisco and a man in his 60s in Denton.

The woman in her 50s is being hospitalized in isolation after contracting the virus locally. The other three patients are isolated at home after contracting the virus while traveling.

Elsewhere across the Metroplex Thursday, Tarrant County confirmed 10 new cases, Dallas County confirmed 20 and Collin County confirmed four. Earlier this afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster and ordered all schools, bars and clubs to close until at least April 3 to help stop the spread of the virus.

As of this writing, there are 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.