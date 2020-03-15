Denton County Reports First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus

Denton County on Sunday reported its first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus.

The patient is a man in his 30s who lives outside the county, but is temporarily living in home isolation in Double Oak. The case is travel-related, health officials said.

The local health department is identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed.

On Friday, before the county had reported its first case, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued an executive for a disaster declaration for public health emergency.

Eads said in a written statement Sunday that the declaration was a first step to limiting the potential for community spread.

“This first case reported in Denton County further demonstrates the need for all of us to follow the guidance limiting gatherings of 250 or more," Eads said.

The result is considered presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott