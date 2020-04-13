coronavirus pandemic

Denton County Asking Donations for Health Protection Equipment

By Dominga Gutierrez

Denton County is asking the public's help in donating new, unopened personal protection equipment to assist healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the items needed are:

  • Medical N95 mask/respirator
  • Medical exam-type gloves
  • Disposable gowns
  • Medical face masks

The drop-off locations will be available on Wednesday, April 15 in Denton from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m at 306 North Loop 288 and in Lewisville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 South Mill Street.

"Any assistance in obtaining these supplies will be much appreciated," said Chief Jody Gonzalez, Denton County Emergency Services.

"Protection of our first responders during this pandemic is critical."

The Denton County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is handling collections and disbursement of the donations under the direction of Denton County Emergency Services.

For assistance or additional information, you may call 940-465-4776.

