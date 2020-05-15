Denton County

Denton County Adds Two Dozen Cases Friday, 8 Recoveries

Officials with Denton County Public Health say another two dozen people are confirmed to have contracted the 2019 novel coronavirus in the county and that eight others have recovered from the infection.

The county's total number of cases is now 1,040 with 548 recoveries and 28 deaths.

There are still 464 active cases of the virus in Denton County.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, please visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by the municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

