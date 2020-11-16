Denton County Adds Record Single-Day COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Monday, Along With 4 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported a single-day record of both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Monday along with four new deaths.

Of the latest 335 cases being reported in Denton County Monday, 224 are active while the remaining 111 cases have already cleared recovery protocol. The number of active cases is a single-day record for Denton County and increases the countywide total for cases to 19,908. Denton County is also reporting 15,774 estimated recoveries and 3,988 estimated active cases.

County officials added that there were 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, which represents 13.6% of total patient capacity, and that that number, too, was a record.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to record levels in North Texas with the Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 2,143 hospitalizations on Monday. Statewide, the DSHS said there are more than 7,400 Texans hospitalized with the virus.

The DFW Hospital Council's number for Monday is a little higher at 2,219 patients -- that's to be expected with the DSHS reporting generally lagging behind by a day. COVID-19 patients in DFW represent 14.4% of available beds and 35% of ICU patients, according to the council.

The latest four victims in Denton County include a man in his 60s from Carrollton, a man in his 60s from Cross Roads, a man in his 50s from Denton and a woman in her 70s from an unincorporated part of northeast Denton County.

The deaths bring the county's total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 146.

“As we report four deaths from COVID-19 today, we hope you will keep their families in your prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are in a difficult time now when all of us need to do our part to help stop the spread of this virus. We are at the point where we must take the necessary precautions very seriously, both for our own safety as well as the safety of those we love and those with whom we work.”

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Nov. 20 at North Central Texas College Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: