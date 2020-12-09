Denton County Adds Record 716 New COVID-19 Cases; 4 Deaths in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday a record high of 716 new cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities connected to the disease, while Collin County reported 435 new COVID-19 cases and 4 victims.

The latest update shows only eight available intensive care unit beds remaining in Denton County -- an increase from just one bed on Monday and six available Tuesday.

Of the 716 new cases reported Wednesday, DCPH said 564 were active, while the other 152 have already cleared recovery protocol.

“Today’s report, like other record-breaking days Denton County has experienced recently, simply illustrates the reality of this infection,” stated Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Masks, distancing, and the forthcoming vaccines are the vehicles that will take us to normalcy in 2021, but we must do our part now to ease the burden on our stressed hospitals and ICUs."

The countywide total for cases stands at 27,897 with 19,950 estimated recoveries and 7,786 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 77.3% occupied Tuesday. DCPH said there are 192 available beds, only eight of which are in ICUs.

In Collin County, health officials reported 435 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 30,232 since the pandemic began.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 26,756 estimated recoveries through Wednesday, 3,476 active cases and 288 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

Free COVID-19 Testing

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: