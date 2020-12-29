Denton County Adds 8 COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday, 835 New Cases; 8 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals are down to eight available ICU beds Tuesday afternoon while also reporting another 835 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths attributed to the virus.

“We are asking everyone to continue practicing the safety measures of wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands, to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep the families of these eight individuals in your thoughts and prayers.”

The county said the latest victims include a man in his 40s from Carrollton; a woman in her 70s from The Colony; a woman over 80 from Lewisville; three residents of unincorporated Denton County including a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s. DCPH also reported two deaths of Cedar Crest Senior Living in Lewisville, a man and woman both over the age of 80.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 78% Tuesday, leaving 199 total beds available for future patients, including eight in ICUs. The county health department also reported a record 217 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 39 of those patients are in ICUs. Of the 85 patients in the ICU, 46% are COVID-19 patients.

"With the increase in cases, our collective efforts can help curb the spread of this virus. We are asking everyone to continue practicing the safety measures of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands," Eads said on Monday.

Of the 835 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 747 are active while 88 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 38,094 with 25,386 estimated recoveries and 12,502 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: