Denton County Adds 690 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 4 Deaths; ICUs 92% Occupied

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have eight available ICU beds Thursday afternoon while also reporting another 690 new cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 77% Thursday, leaving 216 total beds available for future patients, including eight beds in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 225 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, an increase of nine from the day before. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 38 are in ICUs and account for 39% of the patients in intensive care. As of Thursday afternoon, Denton County ICUs are 92.4% occupied.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard listed 105 total ICU beds, which is eight fewer beds compared to the day before. Fluctuations in bed availability are expected. With the reduced capacity, Denton County ICUs occupancy decreased from 93% to 92% Thursday.

Of the 690 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 669 are active while 21 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 42,095 with 28,525 estimated recoveries and 13,342 estimated active cases.

The county announced four new deaths on Thursday, raising the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 228 since March 2020.

The latest victims include a man in his 70s from Lewisville, a man in his 40s from Lewisville, a man in his 80s from Corinth and a man in his 80s who was a resident of Carriage House of Denton.

“Though we know that COVID-19 vaccines will be more available in the not-so-distant future, it is incumbent upon all of us to continue following safety practices to ensure that we protect our most vulnerable populations,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask you to keep these four individuals’ families in your prayers.”

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: