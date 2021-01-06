Denton County Adds 647 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 6 Deaths; 8 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have eight available ICU beds Wednesday afternoon while also reporting another 647 new cases of COVID-19 along with six more deaths.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75% Wednesday, leaving 228 total beds available for future patients, including eight beds in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 216 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, an increase of three from the day before. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 are in ICUs and account for 37% of the patients in intensive care. As of Wednesday afternoon, Denton County ICUs are 93% occupied.

The county's COVID-19 dashboard listed 113 total ICU beds, which is an increase of 19 beds compared to the day before. Fluctuations in bed availability are expected. With the reduced capacity, Denton County ICUs occupancy increased from 91% to 93% Wednesday.

Of the 647 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 621 are active while 26 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 41,409 with 28,139 estimated recoveries and 13,046 estimated active cases.

The county announced six new deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 224 since March 2020.

The latest victims include a man in his 60s from Lewisville, a woman in her 80s from Dallas, a woman in her 80s from Flower Mound, a woman in her 70s who was from rural Denton County, a woman in her 80s from Lewisville and a man in his 70s from Lewisville.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations as we begin a new year,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Today, we are sadly reporting the deaths of six individuals as a result of COVID-19 and ask that you keep their families in your prayers.”

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Jan. 8 at the North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 319 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: