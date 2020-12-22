Denton County Adds 525 New Cases; 6 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals are down to only six available ICU beds Tuesday afternoon while also reporting another 525 new cases of COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 76% Tuesday. DCPH reported a record 156 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 41 of those patients are in ICUs. DCPH said there are 255 available beds, six of which are in ICUs.

Of the 525 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 496 are active while 206 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 35,554 with 23,724 estimated recoveries and 11,646 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: