Denton County Adds 525 New Cases; 6 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals are down to only six available ICU beds Tuesday afternoon while also reporting another 525 new cases of COVID-19.
DCPH reported hospital capacity at 76% Tuesday. DCPH reported a record 156 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 41 of those patients are in ICUs. DCPH said there are 255 available beds, six of which are in ICUs.
Of the 525 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 496 are active while 206 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 35,554 with 23,724 estimated recoveries and 11,646 estimated active cases.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.
COVID-19 Resources
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.