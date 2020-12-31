Denton County Adds 5 COVID-19 Deaths Thursday, 498 New Cases; 6 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals now have six available ICU beds Thursday afternoon, down from 10 the day before, while also reporting another 498 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths attributed to the virus.

The county said the latest victims include a woman over 80 who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC, a man in his 60s from Denton, a man in his 70s from Cross Roads, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lewisville and a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco.

“Please pray for these five individuals’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue wearing your masks, social distancing, and handwashing. While we all patiently wait for our opportunities to get vaccinated, we must maintain our personal responsibility to protect ourselves and each other with public health recommendations.”

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 77% Thursday, leaving 214 total beds available for future patients, including six in ICUs. The county health department also reported 202 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, down 20 from the day before; 42 of those patients are in ICUs. Of the 84 patients in the ICU, 50% are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 498 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 476 are active while 22 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 39,182 with 26,046 estimated recoveries and 12,922 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: