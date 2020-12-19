Denton County Adds 483 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 7 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals have only seven available ICU beds Saturday afternoon while also reporting another 483 new cases of COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73.5% Saturday, a decrease of 3% from the day before. DCPH reported 139 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a record 162 on Friday. Thirty of those patients are in ICUs. DCPH said there are 219 available beds, seven of which are in ICUs.

Stephen Love with the DFW Hospital Council told NBC 5 Friday that in Trauma Service Area E there were 2,946 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, up 87 from the day before. While the number can fluctuate, Love said Friday afternoon there were 11 available ICU beds in Dallas County, six in Collin County and 20 in Tarrant County.

Love added that in TSA-E ICUs, 41% of patients have COVID-19.

"This is very serious and with the upcoming holidays, we need everyone to please wear masks and stay out of crowds! We need your help!" Love said.

Of the 483 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 443 are active while 40 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 34,301 with 23,124 estimated recoveries and 10,994 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at the University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: